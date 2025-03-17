LOS ANGELES, March 17 — Lionel Messi was on target as Inter Miami avenged last season’s playoff exit to Atlanta United with a 2-1 win that sent them to the top of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference standings yesterday.

Veteran Haiti international Fafa Picault headed in the winning goal in the 89th minute to give Miami a precious victory that extended their unbeaten start to the season.

The win was also sweet revenge for Miami, who suffered a shock elimination to Atlanta in last season’s playoffs despite in one of the greatest upsets in MLS history.

An end-to-end battle in front of 42,843 fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium looked set to finish in a draw after an outstanding goalkeeping performance from veteran Brad Guzan had kept Miami at bay throughout.

But Miami snatched victory at the death when the 34-year-old Picault was picked out by an inviting cross from former Barcelona star Jordi Alba.

Picault leapt high and nodded a downward header back across the goal which beat the despairing dive of Guzan to creep in at the far post.

Earlier, Atlanta had picked up where they left last season, rocking Miami with an 11th-minute goal from Ivory Coast international Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The goal came after Brooks Lennon latched onto a deep pass from Miguel Almiron down the right flank, took a touch and crossed for Latte Lath, whose header looped into the net.

But Miami didn’t have long to wait for the leveler, Messi punishing some slack defending by Atlanta to equalise on 20 minutes.

Bartosz Silsz was caught in possession on the edge of the area by Messi, who darted in to nick the ball off the Polish midfielder’s toes before jinking past Derrick Williams and then dinking a lovely finish over Guzan.

Both teams created chances to score in the second half, with Atlanta’s Paris-born midfielder Tristan Muyumba seeing a rasping long-range effort tipped onto the woodwork by Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

At the other end, Guzan made a succession of saves from Messi to deny the Miami star, an outstretched leg thwarting the 37-year-old in the 65th minute.

In other games in MLS on Sunday Nashville SC defeated second-placed Philadelphia Union 3-1 in the Eastern Conference.

In the Western Conference, reigning MLS champions Los Angeles Galaxy secured their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw at Portland. Galaxy remain bottom of the standings with one point from four games. — AFP