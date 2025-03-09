LONDON March 9 — Manchester United can be difficult to face at Old Trafford despite their struggles this season, but Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said his team will go there on Sunday looking for a win.

United, traditionally an intimidating opponent to visit, have won only two of their last seven home games in the league, against relegation-threatened Southampton and Ipswich Town.

But Ruben Amorim’s men, who sit 15th in the table, have also shown some sparks of fighting spirit, including against Arsenal in a penalty shootout victory at the London club in the FA Cup in January.

“When they click as a team it’s challenging to play them,” Odegaard told reporters on Saturday.

“They’re not where they want to be in the table and it’s a big club and it’s been struggling a little bit.”

Second-placed Arsenal, who beat United 2-0 at home in December, are winless in their last two league matches as they sit 16 points below leaders Liverpool, who have played two games more.

“We know the quality they have when they’re on it, a lot of good individual players that we have to be ready for,” Odegaard added.

“We are Arsenal and we are not scared to go there to win, so that’s it.” — Reuters