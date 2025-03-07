PARIS, March 7 — Paris Saint-Germain will hope to boost morale when they go to Rennes in Ligue 1 this weekend before attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool.

PSG were incredibly unlucky not to beat the English Premier League leaders at the Parc des Princes in Wednesday’s first leg, a game in which they had 65 percent possession and 28 attempts on goal to the visitors’ two.

But the Parisians were denied by an inspired performance from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, which included one stunning late stop from a Desire Doue shot.

There was also a marginal offside decision to rule out a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike in the first half, the Georgian’s left calf being just ahead of the last defender.

Harvey Elliott scored the winner for Liverpool in the 87th minute, and the loss for PSG ended a run of 10 straight victories in all competitions in which they had scored 40 goals, as well as a streak of 22 games unbeaten.

Now the reigning French champions face the daunting task of having to win at Anfield if they are to avoid being eliminated from Europe’s elite club competition in the last 16 for the sixth time in nine seasons.

However, coach Luis Enrique and his players struck a defiant note following the first leg.

“The game was not decided by little details,” Luis Enrique said, describing the outcome of the match as “unfair”.

“We lost because Alisson made five incredible saves. Liverpool played the way they did because we didn’t let them play the way they normally play.

“One team was far, far superior.”

Before heading to England, PSG will look to maintain their unbeaten domestic record this season when they play a Rennes side enjoying a revival under new coach Habib Beye.

Paris are cruising towards their 11th Ligue 1 title in 13 seasons, their lead over second-placed Marseille currently 13 points.

It is more than two years since they were beaten away from home in the league, but mid-table Rennes have won four of their five matches played since Beye’s appointment.

“We are not going to pretend to be victims, we know what type of team PSG are,” former Marseille, Newcastle United and Aston Villa defender Beye said on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s clash in Brittany.

“Either we capitulate or we go out with our heads held high and with ambition.” — AFP