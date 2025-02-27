SEOUL, Feb 27 – Chung Mong-gyu said he felt a sense of “responsibility” after being elected president of the Korean Football Association for a fourth time, despite being dogged by controversy.

Chung, 63, who has led the Korea FA since 2013, has been widely criticised for his decision-making, but remains as the country’s top football official after securing around 85 per cent of votes today.

He has been under fire for an attempt to pardon players banned for life for match-fixing and the unpopular appointment of Jurgen Klinsmann as national coach.

South Korea’s men – captained by Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min – have enjoyed highs and lows during Chung’s time at the KFA.

They won three consecutive Asian Games gold medals in 2014, 2018 and 2022, reached the World Cup knockout phase at Qatar 2022 but underperformed at the Asian Cup, which they last won in 1960.

Chung had faced allegations that he bypassed proper hiring procedures to secure the appointment of Klinsmann.

The German World Cup-winner did not relocate to live in South Korea, angering fans, and he was sacked after less than 12 months in charge following the team’s shock 2-0 semi-final exit to Jordan at the Asian Cup last year.

It then took five months to find a successor to Klinsmann, with fans disappointed at the lack of transparency in the choice of former player and coach Hong Myung-bo, who had previously presided over the team when they failed to win a match at the 2014 World Cup.

Seoul’s sports ministry launched an investigation into how Hong was appointed and demanded Chung, who is chairman of real estate giant Hyundai Development Co., suspend him from his duties in November.

Chung, in seeking re-election, had pledged more transparency in hiring the national coach and a bid to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

“I feel an even greater sense of responsibility as I have received widespread support across various regions and sectors,” he said.

“I will make sure to fulfil my campaign promises.”

By the end of his new four-year term, Chung will have been in charge of South Korean football for 16 years. – AFP