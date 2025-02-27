MANCHESTER, Feb 27 — Ruben Amorim will speak with Alejandro Garnacho after the Manchester United star made an abrupt exit following his controversial substitution in the 3-2 win against Ipswich yesterday.

Patrick Dorgu’s sending off forced Amorim to send on defender Noussair Mazraoui in place of Garnacho late in the first half at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old Argentine forward headed straight down the touchline to the dressing room rather than sitting on the bench with the rest of the United substitutes.

United fans booed Amorim’s decision, and Garnacho later posted an Instagram story of him looking dejected walking through the rain shortly after the game.

“It was cold and wet, maybe,” Amorim said of Garnacho’s decision to stomp down the tunnel.

“The thinking was we’d play more in the 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking maybe the only player who has one against one pace, but I felt the team was OK in the controlling of the game, almost at half-time.

“Then you make the substitution. We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was my choice.”

Amorim was asked to clarify whether he was unhappy with Garnacho, and he responded by mentioning Marcus Rashford, who recently joined Aston Villa on loan after the Portuguese coach lost patience with his attitude.

“You are making a connection with Rashford, right? I know, I know,” Amorim said.

“What I’m saying is I’m going to talk obviously with Garnacho about that, so I will talk about that if you want in the next press conference.”

While Amorim is set for a showdown with Garnacho, he refused to criticise Dorgu after United survived his early error and sending off.

Ipswich’s Jaden Philogene capitalised on a calamitous mix-up between Dorgu and United keeper Andre Onana to open the scoring.

Sam Morsy’s own goal and a Matthijs de Ligt effort put United ahead, only for Dorgu’s challenge on Omari Hutchinson to earn a red card after referee Darren England reviewed the pitchside monitor.

Ipswich levelled just before the break as Philogene’s cross crept past Onana, but Harry Maguire’s header moments into the second half proved enough for Amorim to collect just his fifth league win with United.

“Everybody when they watch that ball were thinking ‘here we go again’,” the Portuguese said of Ipswich’s fourth-minute opener.

“But then sometimes football is like that, and we managed to fight all the situations during the game, and I think we truly deserve the three points today.

“The first situation was a misunderstanding, the way they connect each other.

“Then the sending off, the important thing is that I really know Dorgu quite well. He doesn’t want to harm anybody, and that is important for me.” — AFP