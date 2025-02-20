PETALING JAYA, Feb 20 — National track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang is waiting for a suitable time to announce the direction of his career, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said.

She added that a one and a half hour meeting with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist on Monday had went well and the results were being studied and would be announced soon.

“I have met with Datuk Azizulhasni, we had a good discussion but we are studying the results of the discussion and when the time is right, we will announce it together,” she said when met after officiating the Olympic Sports Development Programme workshop here today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Amarjit Singh expressed confidence that the decision would be the best for the country and the sport.

“I have been informed about the meeting between the minister and Azizulhasni but for now I will not issue any statement. We will hold a special event to announce his next step and direction to everyone,” he said.

Mohd Azizulhasni had earlier confirmed that he would not be competing in the 2025 Asia Track Cycling (ATC) Championship at National Velodrome, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan from February 21 to 27 but did not reject the possibility of returning to cycling. — Bernama