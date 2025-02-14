LONDON, Feb 14 — Chelsea women’s manager Sonia Bompastor is “really happy” for Sam Kerr following her acquittal on charges of racially aggravated harassment and says there will be no disciplinary action taken against the Australia captain by the club.

Kerr, 31, was found not guilty by a jury at Kingston Crown Court in London on Tuesday after calling a British police officer “stupid and white” during an incident in the early hours of January 30, 2023.

Following the verdict, Kerr — who is of mixed race — released a statement in which the striker said: “While I apologise for expressing myself poorly on what was a traumatic evening, I have always maintained that I did not intend to insult or harm anyone and I am thankful that the jury unanimously agreed.”

Bompastor, asked for her reaction to the verdict, told a press conference on Thursday: “Really happy for her (Kerr)... Since I joined Chelsea (last summer) I really know Sam as a player, but also as a person and I was really surprised for her to be involved in that.”

Asked if there would be any disciplinary action taken by the club or if officials would remind Kerr of her responsibilities, Bompastor replied: “Sam made a statement, she apologised for that and I think that is enough.”

Football Australia welcomed the verdict and said it would speak with Kerr to “reflect on learnings from this matter”.

Kerr made her debut for current Women’s Super League champions Chelsea in 2020 but is currently out of action with a knee injury.

“She is progressing with her rehab and going in the right direction, but it’s difficult for me to give a really precise timeframe (on a return to action),” said Bompastor. — AFP