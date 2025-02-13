KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Malaysia hit the end of the road without reaching the quarter-finals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship (BAMTC) after losing 3-1 to Indonesia in a Group B match in Qingdao, China today.

Malaysia’s women’s doubles Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing were defeated by Indonesia’s Meilysa Trias Puspitasari-Rachel Rose pair 18-21, 21-7, 21-17.

Malaysia got off to a losing start yesterday when mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin went down 21-17, 17-21, 11-21 to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Ng Tsz Yau.