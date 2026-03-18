KINABATANGAN, March 18 — A father watched in horror as his son was attacked and dragged away by a crocodile in the river in Kampung Segaliud here, last night.

Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Station chief Hairi Otuh said Mohd Rayyan Abdullah, 28, was attacked while casting a net for prawns in the river.

“The victim’s father was at the scene and witnessed the attack. We received a report of the incident at 8.22 pm,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Hairi said the rescue team arrived at the location at 9.10 pm to gather information and immediately launched a search and rescue operation.

As of this morning, the victim had not been found, and search efforts are ongoing. — Bernama