KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Deputy Minister M. Kulasegaran has defended his presence at the Jawi Magistrate’s Court with activist Arun Dorasamy this morning, calling it a short meeting after he faced criticism that his appearance signalled government support for the accused.

The deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) said he had been in Penang for a meeting and only stopped by the court briefly while on his way back, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The Ipoh Barat MP from DAP insisted that he was not present inside the courtroom when the charges against Arun were read.

“I stopped by the court to speak to Arun about trusting the legal process as he prepares to face the proceedings ahead,” Kulasegaran said in a statement.

“I wish to clarify that I only met Arun briefly in the vicinity of the court complex before leaving.”

Kulasegaran’s presence has drawn criticism from both sides of the political aisle.

Johor PKR Youth chief Faezuddin Puad said the DAP leader’s presence warranted an explanation as it could give the public the wrong impression that the government supported Arun.

Separately, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari pointedly asked how Kulasegaran had so much free time that he could be at the Jawi Magistrate’s Court this morning.

In his statement, Kulasegaran explained his connection to Arun stems from his time as the lawyer for M. Indira Gandhi in her high-profile child custody case.

Arun is the chairman of the Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat), an NGO formed in her support.

He concluded by reiterating his respect for the legal system.

“As always, all parties are equal before the law and due process must be respected,” he said.

Arun had earlier pleaded not guilty to making statements conducive to public mischief.