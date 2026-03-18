KOTA BHARU, March 18 — Two people were killed in a road accident involving two vehicles at Bandar Baru Tanah Merah along Jalan Machang-Tanah Merah early this morning.

Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer Hamdan Abdullah said the victims were a 64-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl.

“We received an emergency call at 4.35 am and on arrival at the scene discovered that the accident involved two vehicles, a Perodua Myvi carrying six people and a BMW 5 Series with one victim.

“Two victims, who were passengers in the Perodua Myvi, died at the scene, while the others survived,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the bodies were taken to Tanah Merah Hospital for a post-mortem and have been handed over to the police for further investigation. — Bernama