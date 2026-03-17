PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — A final decision on implementing a work-from-home (WFH) policy for the public sector is expected after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities, Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Speaking after a post-Cabinet meeting, Fahmi confirmed that ministers have reviewed an initial report on flexible working arrangements for civil servants.

“Several aspects still need to be refined, and the matter will be brought to the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) by the Chief Secretary to the Government for a decision after Hari Raya,” he told a press conference.

Fahmi stressed that any implementation must be carefully coordinated due to the large number of public sector employees.

“We need to ensure proper alignment because of the large number of civil servants involved. The coordination has to be done thoroughly before any decision is finalised,” he added.

Fahmi gave his assurance that any potential WFH policy would not impact frontline services.

“Sectors such as healthcare, education, and other essential services will not be affected,” he said.

He noted that while the private sector remains free to implement its own WFH policies as needed, a unified approach is required for the public sector.

“For the private sector, many have been practising work-from-home since the pandemic, and they may proceed.

“But for the public sector, we must ensure proper coordination before implementation,” he said.

Malaysia is considering WFH arrangements for public sector employees again due to rising global oil prices and energy costs triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict in West Asia.

Others in the region such as Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines have already implemented this to varying degrees.