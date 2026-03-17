KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim has been appointed chairman of U Mobile Sdn Bhd with effect from March 13, 2026 following the relinquishment of Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun from his position as chairman with effect from the close of business on March 12, 2026.

Tan will assume the role of founder and adviser to the board, where he will continue to provide guidance and support the company’s growth, U Mobile said in a statement today.

Tan said that the latest changes in the U Mobile boardroom reflect the company’s commitment to building digital infrastructure that is reliable, scalable and delivered on time.

“Our focus is to strengthen governance and long-term funding support, so the management team can accelerate rollout and meet the coverage expectations set for the country’s second Fifth Generation (5G) network.

“I am delighted to share that U Mobile has been progressing well and is ahead of deployment schedule,” he added.

He said Tunku Aminah brings extensive leadership and governance experience, having led private organisations across various industries and served on the boards of several public-listed and private companies.

Her appointment comes as Mawar Setia Sdn Bhd increases its equity stake in U Mobile to more than 50 per cent following the completion of a share sale with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd (STT).

Mawar Setia is a Malaysian investment holding company founded by Tan and Tunku Aminah. — Bernama