SUBANG JAYA, Feb 13 — National carmaker Perodua is open to the possibility of sponsoring Malaysian sports, including local football teams.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin said this was part of its broader engagement in the sporting scene.

He revealed that the local automotive giant was recently approached by English Premier League’s Manchester United, nicknamed the Red Devils, to be their sponsor.

“Recently, I don’t know if I should say this... but I received a letter from former European champions Manchester United asking if they could feature the Perodua logo on one of their shirts and whether we could sponsor them.

“I don’t usually say this in public, but I’m an Arsenal supporter. If I did that, it wouldn’t be fair to my Arsenal team,” he joked.

He said that any sponsorship proposal, be it within Malaysia or elsewhere, would need careful consideration.

“But that’s just an example of people reaching out for our support (in terms of sponsorship) in football. As I said, we will consider it, especially in Malaysia,” Asmat said at the launch of the fifth edition of the National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) at the Saujana Golf and Country Club here today.

Perodua currently sponsors the PNAGS and the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament.

Meanwhile, the 2025 PNAGS will take place across 14 states and Federal Territories, with the opening round set to tee off at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club on Feb 28. The competition will culminate with the national final at Saujana from Sept 28-30.

The tournament will maintain its state-level qualifying format, featuring stroke play nett across five handicap categories.

State champions will progress to the national final, where they will compete for a chance to qualify for the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) final in Jeju, South Korea.

Malaysia has hosted the WAGC final four times – in Kuala Lumpur (2017, 2022), Johor (2018) and Sabah (2019). — Bernama