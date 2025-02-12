REMBAU, Feb 12 — Former national footballer Mohamad Zaquan Adha and actress Ayu Raudhah lost their youngest son, Muhammad Aisy Al Rees, who died yesterday evening.

Mohamad Zaquan shared the news on Instagram, asking for prayers for strength.

A check by Bernama at the Hospital Rembau Forensic Unit at 10.30 pm saw several family members and close friends, including former national footballer Mohd Safee Mohd Sali, present to support the grieving couple.

The funeral is expected to be held this morning at Tuan Haji Said Muslim Cemetery in Seremban.

Mohamad Zaquan and Ayu Raudhah, who tied the knot on Jan 21, 2011, have seven children.

Their youngest, Muhammad Aisy Al Rees, was born on Aug 2, last year.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zaquan, when approached, expressed gratitude to those who came to offer their support and requested prayers for his family during this difficult time.

“We have no comments for now. Please give us some time and keep us in your prayers. We appreciate your understanding,” he said. — Bernama