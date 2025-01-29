BERLIN, Jan 29 — German police have detained 59 supporters of French club Paris St Germain ahead of their Champions League game at VfB Stuttgart, stopping possible clashes with local fans, Stuttgart police said on Wednesday.

The German club host PSG in the league phase’s final matchday later on Wednesday with both teams in contention for a playoff spot that could lead to the last 16.

Police said they had been made aware that there were clashes planned in Stuttgart, and the French fans were detained on Tuesday.

They will remain in custody until Thursday, a day after the game, to avoid causing any crowd trouble.

“Through intensive investigations and in close cooperation with the Paris police, the French hooligans were found at the main train station and at various hotels in Stuttgart,” the city’s police said in a statement.

“Among other things, masking material was discovered. In order to prevent serious riots until the end of the Champions League match on Wednesday, the Paris hooligans were taken into custody until Thursday morning after consultation with a judge.”

A total of 47 Stuttgart supporters, deemed by authorities as high-risk, have been banned from the city centre. — Reuters