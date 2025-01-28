KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — A sensational victory in the 2025 Indonesia Masters last Sunday has propelled national men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun to a career-high world ranking of 12th in men’s doubles.

Based on the latest Badminton World Federation world ranking list, Wei Chong-Kai Wun moved up one place from 13th spot to 12th with 65,490 points.

The sixth seeded Malaysians pulled off a major upset as they silenced the crowd at the iconic Istora Senayan, Jakarta, to topple home favourites and top seeds Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-11, 21-19 in just 38 minutes to capture the 2025 Indonesia Masters crown.

Meanwhile, national top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who became 2025 Indonesia Masters runners-up are back in the top five, equalling their career-high rank last achieved in January 2023.

Pearly-Thinaah, who had previously occupied seventh spot, are now ranked fifth with 78,220 points.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist missed out on a chance to capture their first title this year when they were edged out 12-21, 21-17, 18-21by South Korea’s Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong.

There was no major changes recorded in the list of other Malaysian top shuttlers. — Bernama