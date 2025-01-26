LONDON, Jan 26 — David Moyes was a proud man after he celebrated his 700th Premier League game as a manager by overseeing Everton’s 1-0 win at Brighton yesterday, a landmark he described as “quite an achievement”.

Iliman Ndiaye’s controversial first-half penalty, which moved the Everton seven points clear of the relegation zone, helped Moyes mark his milestone match in style.

Moyes is only the third manger to reach the landmark in Premier League history behind former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (828 games) and Manchester United great Alex Ferguson (810).

This was Moyes’ second straight win in his second spell as Everton manager following last week’s 3-2 defeat of Tottenham.

The 61-year-old has also managed Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham in English football’s top flight after initially joining Everton from Preston in 2002.

“I hope I’m not in any way boastful, but 700 games is quite an achievement in the Premier League,” said Moyes.

“We’re probably talking about managing in the best league in the world which entertains most of the best managers in the world at sometime in their career.

“And I’ve got 700, behind probably the two best — maybe you could put Jose Mourinho in it and Pep (Guardiola) certainly if you’re talking about the best — but to be just below Arsene and Alex is quite pleasing.”

The match turned on a VAR intervention that saw Brighton defender Joel Veltman punished for handball.

Brighton players and fans felt Veltman was fouled as he brushed the ball behind with his right arm while going to ground under pressure from Everton substitute Beto.

Moyes, who is the Premier League’s oldest manager, and Brighton counterpart Fabian Hurzeler, the youngest in the division at 31, unsurprisingly disagreed on the decision.

“I actually think it’s a definite penalty — he uses his hand,” said Moyes.

“I can understand that maybe they think there was pressure from Beto, but Beto’s job is to get pressure; the defender’s job is to find a way of clearing the ball or releasing it.”

But Hurzeler, whose side are still ninth in the table despite this loss, said: “The VAR can’t get into this situation.

“If the referee decides like this then you should play on and then the VAR is not necessary for this. It’s not a clear handball.” — AFP