PARIS, Jan 26 — Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made his Paris Saint-Germain debut yesterday and set up a goal for Ousmane Dembele, but the Ligue 1 leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by Reims.

The in-form Dembele put PSG ahead at the Parc des Princes with his eighth goal in his last seven appearances, only for Japanese international Keito Nakamura to level soon after.

PSG were unable to follow up their superb midweek win over Manchester City in the Champions League with another victory, but they remain undefeated domestically this season and move provisionally 10 points clear of Marseille atop Ligue 1.

Reims have won just once in 12 league outings, yet this was their second draw of the season against PSG, as Luis Enrique’s side perhaps had their heads elsewhere.

The Parisians go to Germany to play VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday needing a draw to be certain of progressing to the knockout phase of the Champions League, and Luis Enrique rotated his squad with that game in mind.

Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Joao Neves, Vitinha and Bradley Barcola were rested, with the latter’s place being taken by Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian is not yet eligible for the Champions League so made his first PSG appearance here since arriving last week from Napoli for a reported 70 million euros ($72m).

He saw Goncalo Ramos almost put the home side ahead in the first half with a shot that was diverted onto the post by goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.

Kvaratskhelia then played a key part in setting up the opener two minutes after the interval, cutting in from the left and playing a one-two before teeing up Dembele to score with a deflected shot.

However, Nakamura finished off a fine move to bring Reims level nine minutes later with his eighth goal of the season, and there was no further scoring.

Monaco up to third

Marseille visit Nice today, while Monaco climbed back up to third after their 3-2 win at home to struggling Rennes preceded a 2-1 defeat for Lille at Strasbourg.

In the principality, Monaco followed their 1-0 home win over Aston Villa in the Champions League in midweek by seeing off Rennes thanks to goals by Maghnes Akliouche, Mika Biereth and Aleksandr Golovin.

Akliouche lit up the occasion before a sparse crowd at the Stade Louis II by opening the scoring with a breathtaking overhead kick after quarter of an hour.

Golovin hit the bar moments later when he should have scored, and instead Mahamadou Nagida equalised for Rennes in first-half stoppage time.

Danish striker Biereth restored Monaco’s lead early in the second half, the former Arsenal youngster getting his first goal since signing from Sturm Graz.

Akliouche then set up Russian international Golovin for Monaco’s third on 56 minutes, although they were forced to hang on after Amine Gouiri got another goal back for Rennes.

The Brittany side have lost five games out of five between league and cup in 2025, and have been beaten seven times in 10 outings since former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli was appointed in November.

“I feel that I can do something for this club and I will do what I can to get us out of this situation”, Sampaoli said when asked if he already felt his position was under threat.

Monaco’s first win in five league games lifted them back up to third, three points behind Marseille and two ahead of Lille.

Like Monaco, Lille are certain to feature in the knockout phase of the Champions League although they saw a club record 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended in a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in midweek.

Osame Sahraoui gave Lille the lead in Strasbourg, but Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos equalised 20 minutes from time and Emanuel Emegha got what proved to be the winner shortly after for the hosts, who are unbeaten in eight. — AFP