KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — National men’s doubles shuttlers Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun made history tonight by becoming the first Malaysian pair to win the Indonesia Masters title since the badminton tournament began in 2010.

Ranked world No. 13, the Malaysian underdogs were able to rise to the occasion and beat the fourth ranked Indonesians in the final despite their home advantage at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun defeated Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in just two games, winning 21-11, 21-19.

Tonight’s triumph also marks the Malaysian duo’s first-ever victory against their Indonesian rivals in five meetings.

Wei Chong and Kai Wun earned US$37,525 (RM164,759) in prize money for their triumph at the BWF Super 500 series tournament.

With this title, the Malaysians now have four BWF World Tour titles to their name, alongside four runner-up finishes in their career.