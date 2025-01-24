KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Malaysia’s top two mixed doubles pairs Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei as well as Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai were eliminated from the Indonesia Masters after losing their quarter-final matches this afternoon.

Top seeds Chen and Toh fell to Thailand’s Supissara Paewsampran and Dechapol Puavaranukroh in a closely contested match that ended 21-8, 20-22, 18-21, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

The world No 2 pair failed to capitalise on a match point in the second game and let their lead slip several times in the third.

“We had our chances but couldn’t close it out,” said Chen after the match

The Thai pair, ranked 13th in the world, defeated Chen and Toh for the third consecutive time. The match lasted 65 minutes.

Supissara and Dechapol will face the winners of an all-Chinese quarter-final between Cheng Xing-Zhang Chi and Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui.

World No 4 pair Goh and Lai also exited the tournament after losing to Japan’s Natsu Saito and Hiroki Midorikawa.

The Japanese pair dominated the match, winning 21-15, 21-9 in just 29 minutes.

“We couldn’t handle their pace,” said Goh.

It was the sixth meeting between the two pairs, with Goh and Shevon holding a 4-2 head-to-head advantage.