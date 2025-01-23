MOGADISHU, Jan 23 — A strange sight appears on the streets of Mogadishu: a figure dressed all in black, including a cowboy hat, riding a horse through the beeping traffic of tuk-tuks and motorbikes.

Stranger still in conservative Somalia, the rider is a woman.

Shukri Osman Muse said she is “delighted to be the first female equestrian in the country — it was a dream of mine for many years”.

The 25-year-old spoke to AFP after galloping on her chestnut horse through Somalia’s capital wearing a black cowboy hat with matching full-length abaya robe that covered all but her pink sunglasses.

She only rode a horse for the first time last year, but now aspires to join Somalia’s equestrian federation to represent her country in front of the world.

Muse said she “persevered and overcame” many obstacles to achieve her dream.

At first, “I didn’t even know where to find horses,” she said.

But after several months of intensive training, Muse said she is “now very pleased to have become a skilled equestrian”.

She even has her own “lovely” horse, she added.

Also standing in her path were societal and gender barriers in the predominantly Muslim country.

Muse said she “wanted to show everyone that it is entirely normal for women to ride horses, and that it is permissible according to our religion”.

Muse’s trainer, Yahye Moallim Isse, said that “her achievement is an inspiration to all Somali people”.

Her sister Nadifo Osman said the family business, a beauty salon where Muse also works, had even received a boost because customers “love taking photos” with the horse.

“We are incredibly proud,” Nadifo Osman Muse said.

Shukri Osman Muse gets ready to ride her horse in Mogadishu on January 17, 2025. — AFP pic

‘Testament to newfound peace’

For some locals who watched Muse ride confidently through the streets, the sight represented peace finally settling in Mogadishu, once dubbed the world’s most dangerous city.

Somalia is struggling to emerge from decades of civil war and entrenched poverty, while enduring a bloody insurgency by Al-Shabaab jihadists and frequent climate disasters.

Resident Abdifatah Abdi Haji Nur told AFP he recently returned to Mogadishu from abroad “because the city is safe again”.

“Seeing a woman riding a horse in the capital is a testament to this newfound peace,” he said.

Mohamed Adam Hassan was one of several locals who followed Muse as she rode through a long stretch of downtown Mogadishu.

“I am inspired to learn horse riding myself and perhaps leave behind the tuk-tuk vehicles,” he said. — AFP