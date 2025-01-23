PETALING JAYA, Jan 23 — All three mixed doubles pairs and a men’s doubles duo from the country have reached the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta today.

The day began on a high for Malaysian fans as mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai swiftly defeated Indonesian duo Marwan Faza and Aisyah Salsabila Putri Pranata with a dominant 21-16, 21-9 victory.

The world No 4 pair completed the win in just 28 minutes, proving too strong for their lower-ranked opponents, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

Meanwhile, top-seeded mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei overcame Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu with a 24-22, 21-14 scoreline.

According to FMT, fellow mixed doubles team Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin had a tougher challenge, battling back from a set down to defeat India’s Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto 18-21, 21-15, 21-19.

In men’s doubles action, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik sealed their place in the quarter-finals by defeating Taiwan’s Lu Ming Che and Tang Kai Wei 21-16, 21-16.

Several other Malaysian pairs will also compete in their second-round matches today, including men’s doubles teams Nur Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong, Low Hang Yee and Ng Eng Cheong, and Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun.

Women’s doubles pairs Pearly Tan and M Thinaah, Go Pei Kee and Teah Mei Xing, as well as women’s singles player K Letshanaa, will also be vying for spots in the quarter-finals.