LONDON, Jan 22 — Sheffield United went top of the Championship after coming from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Swansea, while Sunderland also bolstered their promotion push with a 1-0 victory at Derby yesterday.

The Blades looked set to blow the chance to usurp Leeds at the top of the table in a poor first 45 minutes that saw them trail to Florian Bianchini’s early opener.

However, Chris Wilder’s half-time team talk worked wonders as Rhian Brewster levelled just two minutes into the second period.

Once Harry Darling was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge on Brewster moments later, the visitors made full use of the extra man with Harrison Burrows’ penalty in the 68th minute taking them two points clear at the summit.

“We were miles off it first half. They were by far the better team in every department,” said Wilder.

“We were just delighted we weren’t out of sight and we needed more energy, but the early goal gave us some drive and energy and from then it was game on.”

Wilder also revealed that he is set to add to his forward options in the quest for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Tom Cannon, who scored 11 goals on loan at Stoke in the first half of the season, is on the verge of joining from Leicester in a £10 million deal.

“Hopefully the (Cannon) deal is done,” added Wilder.

“I’ll get my phone back on now and hopefully we’ll be strengthening the group. There’s lots of games to play and he certainly doesn’t make us weaker.”

Sunderland moved up to third, four points off the top, and within two of second-placed Leeds thanks to Eliezer Mayenda’s winner at Pride Park.

Leeds can retake top spot with their game in hand at home to Norwich today.

Tony Mowbray’s return to the dugout ended in defeat as his West Brom side were beaten 2-0 by his old club Middlesbrough.

The 61-year-old was appointed as Baggies head coach for a second stint and oversaw his first match since recovering from bowel cancer.

Mowbray was greeted with applause from both sets of fans as he walked to the touchline prior to kick-off at the Riverside stadium, where he both played and coached Boro.

However, his return was dampened by Hayden Hackney’s pinpoint strike and Liverpool loanee Ben Doak’s late goal.

Oxford’s impressive unbeaten run under Gary Rowett stretched to seven matches after a 3-2 win over struggling Luton.

Goals from Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante ensured Coventry beat Blackburn 2-0 at Ewood Park, while QPR won a fourth straight match after beating Hull 2-1.

Milutin Osmajic’s brace helped Preston to a 2-1 win at Watford.

Substitute Yousef Salech equalised with three seconds of stoppage time remaining as Cardiff snatched a 2-2 draw at Millwall. — AFP