KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Any National Sports Association (NSA) wishing to use naturalised players must adhere to the conditions set by the Home Ministry (KDN), said Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh.

She said failure to comply with these requirements would prevent NSAs from using “imported players” to strengthen their teams.

“As I have mentioned, there are conditions that the players may not be able to meet. It is not because KDN does not want to assist, but because some conditions have not been fulfilled.

“These conditions are something the associations need to understand as they are based on KDN’s request, and anything that requires coordination, we will try our best to assist. However, the final decision is with the Home Minister,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters at the Chinese New Year 2025 celebration recording at the National Sports Council (MSN) last night.

Previously, the Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) expressed interest in acquiring naturalised players in preparation for the SEA Games in Thailand later this year.

Its president, Datuk Seri Lee Tian Hock said the association is seeking approval to naturalise two male players and one female player for the 3X3 and 5X5 basketball teams.

In another development, Hannah welcomed the outcome of the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

She said she was pleased that no criminal elements were found by the MACC during their investigation into the national badminton governing body.

Yesterday, MACC confirmed that there were no criminal elements in the case involving a senior BAM official who was accused of claiming allowances without approval from the body’s Council members.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that as a result, a complete report on the investigation will be submitted to Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, as there are several matters that need to be rectified. — Bernama