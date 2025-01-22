MUNICH, Jan 22 — Bayern Munich yesterday announced the signing of Germany youth international Tom Bischof on a free transfer from Hoffenheim.

Bischof, 19, signed a deal which runs until 2029 and he will join Bayern at the end of the season.

“(He is) one of the biggest German talents, who has also attracted international interest,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said in a statement.

The midfielder joined Hoffenheim’s youth system aged just six and has played for Germany at various age-group levels.

Bischof has played 16 Bundesliga games this season, scoring two goals and laying on two assists, while he has also started each of Hoffenheim’s six Europa League matches.

Bischof has been earmarked to replace 29-year-old Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka, whose contract expires in 2026. — AFP