MELBOURNE, Jan 21 — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a battling 6-2 2-66-3 win over Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, as her quest for a third straight title at Melbourne Park gained momentum.

Sabalenka had looked shaky early in her quest to become the first woman to complete a “three-peat” since Martina Hingis from 1997-99 and the top seed had to manage gusty winds and a gutsy opponent to extend her Melbourne win streak to 19 matches.

“Honestly, I was just praying today. I was just praying to put the ball back in these tough conditions,” Sabalenka said.

“We both were trying to put the ball back. It was very difficult to play. She played amazing tennis, aggressive. I’m super happy I was able to somehow magically win this match.”

After three straightforward holds of serve at the start of the match, Sabalenka displayed the variety she has added to her game with a drop shot from deep to earn break points and then converted it with a more familiar backhand bullet.

Pavlyuchenkova, who has the word “MEOW” tattooed on her leg in sharp contrast to the tiger on Sabalenka’s arm, attempted to claw her way back in a tight game that followed but only found herself in more trouble down 4-1 after a shot into the net.

A running crosscourt winner handed Sabalenka the first set but the 26-year-old Belarusian squandered break points early in the next set before surrendering her serve for the first time, as Pavlyuchenkova showed her own repertoire of big shots.

Sabalenka splashed cold water on her face after dropping serve again to go 4-1 down and despite pulling one back with a sliced winner, the world number one allowed Pavlyuchenkova to level up the contest on Rod Laver Arena.

The breaks of serve flowed at the start of the decider before Sabalenka settled herself with a hold to go ahead 3-2 and then 5-3 up with a crucial break, which allowed her to secure victory and book a clash with best friend Paula Badosa.

“Sometimes maybe it’s good to have these tough battles, to go through it, to be tougher for the last stages of the tournament,” Sabalenka said.

“I wish I would win this match in straight sets but it is how it is. I’m glad I’m in the semis and I cannot wait to play against Paula.” — Reuters