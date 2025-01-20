BARCELONA, Jan 20 — Barcelona’s last visit to face Benfica ended in a heavy thumping on the way to Champions League group stage elimination in 2021, but with young starlet Lamine Yamal propelling a team on the rise, hopes are far higher for the Catalans this time around.

The Blaugrana, second in the group standings behind leaders Liverpool, can seal progression to the last 16 on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz, avoiding the new play-off phase.

Ronald Koeman’s side were heading towards their nadir and the coach was sacked soon after their 3-0 defeat in Lisbon, with his successor Xavi Hernandez able to steady the ship somewhat before walking away in 2024 as Barca still struggled to shine.

The coach did help teenager Yamal blossom into a key player and now the 17-year-old is the symbol of Hansi Flick’s exciting side who have already proven they can beat the best in Europe.

Barcelona have thrashed reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid twice this season already in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as swatting aside German giants Bayern Munich earlier in the group phase.

Financial problems still trouble Barcelona, as evidenced by the recent Dani Olmo registration debacle, but on the pitch Flick’s side, at their best, are capable of producing majestic football.

Yamal has been crucial to that, showing no sign of slowing down or hitting a ceiling after inspiring Spain to their Euro 2024 triumph last summer.

The silky winger, often compared to all-time Barcelona great Lionel Messi who also came through the club’s La Masia youth academy, is playing on a level matched by few others in world football at present.

“Yes, he is,” said his team-mate Gavi, when asked if Yamal was the world’s best player. “Well, after Lionel Messi, he’s the best.”

‘Big talent’

Yamal’s skill and speed makes him Barcelona’s biggest threat, racking up nine goals and 13 assists in 25 games across all competitions, although on the left wing Raphinha has enjoyed a stunning season so far and been vital in front of goal.

The Brazilian winger, linked with a departure last summer, has fought to show his importance and struck 20 times, as well as providing 11 assists in 29 appearances.

Gavi has returned from a long-term injury strongly, Pedri is in career-best form in midfield, while 17-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi is also important in defence.

However Yamal’s impact on the team’s play is hard to replace when the forward is missing, as evidenced by a handful of games which he missed injured or was benched in for a rest.

Without the winger starting, Barcelona lost against Osasuna, Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo, Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid in La Liga, slumping to third in the table having led for several weeks.

“I think in great matches you see big talent and he’s showed it many times,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick after a Yamal tour de force against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey last week. “He’s on a really good (path).”

With Yamal named in the line-up Barcelona have lost just twice this season, while winning 19 times and drawing twice.

One of the defeats came against Monaco in the Champions League in September, with Barcelona winning their next five in Europe after that.

Yamal and Barcelona will seek another victory in Lisbon to guarantee progress as part of the top eight and, a decade after they last lifted the trophy, show the five-time winners should be counted among Europe’s elite. — AFP