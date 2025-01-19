KOTA BARU, Jan 19 — Malaysian badminton legend Datuk Rashid Sidek has embarked on a new journey, seeking four young talents to step into his shoes and represent Malaysia on the international stage.

His mission is not merely to scout players but to discover champions with exceptional dedication and passion, capable of elevating Malaysia’s reputation in badminton — a legacy Rashid has contributed significantly to building.

The search is being conducted through the reality TV programme Rashid Mencari Juara (RMJ), set to air on channel 111, Sukan HD, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), this August. Produced by Monaj Excel Sdn Bhd, Rashid serves as the principal and advisor for the programme.

Speaking about the initiative, Rashid said the programme has already attracted nearly 100 participants from the northern and eastern zones within two days of its launch.

“For the northern zone, we conducted selections on Jan 16, covering Perlis, Penang, and Kedah. Today, we continue in the eastern zone, involving Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang. Next Tuesday, we will proceed to the central zone, covering Perak, Selangor, and the Federal Territory,” he said during the talent scouting and selection session for the RMJ boys’ singles category in Kota Baru today.

Rashid added that the selection process is conducted in collaboration with state badminton associations, focusing on players aged 16 to 17 who meet specific criteria.

Further explaining the process, he said the final list of qualified participants for the mission would be finalised at the end of this month and that a total of 12 players will be shortlisted to undergo a one-month training camp under RMJ in Kuala Lumpur.

“Out of these 12 participants, only four will be selected for private training at the Rashid Sidek Club, where they will be groomed to become world-class badminton players.

“This initiative reflects my personal commitment to elevating Malaysian badminton and producing new talents capable of representing the country on the global stage,” he said. — Bernama