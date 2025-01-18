MELBOURNE, Jan 18 — American qualifier Learner Tien became the youngest man to reach the Australian Open fourth round in 20 years as he beat an ailing Corentin Moutet 7-6(10) 6-3 6-3 today, continuing the teenager’s fairytale run at Melbourne Park.

Less than two months after his 19th birthday, Tien already had the more experienced Moutet’s measure before the French world number 69 was hit with trouble in his upper left leg in the late afternoon clash at Kia Arena.

Tien’s win in the battle of lefthanders came two days after he pulled off the upset of the tournament by beating former US Open champion and three-times finalist Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller.

The youngest man to get to the fourth round since an 18-year-old Rafa Nadal reached the same stage in 2005, Tien gave American fans something to cheer after fourth seed Taylor Fritz was beaten by wily Frenchman Gael Monfils.

“It feels great .... Obviously, you go into every match believing you can win,” he said.

“But to be in the second week is amazing.”

Among American men, only an 18-year-old Pete Sampras was younger when he reached the fourth round in Melbourne.

Tien will next face Italian Lorenzo Sonego. — Reuters