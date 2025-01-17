KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — National number one men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani were pushed to their limits by compatriots Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King en route to book a quarter-finals spot of the India Open 2025 in New Delhi, Thursday.

The third seeds Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin had to dug deep before edging unseeded Wan Arif-Roy King, 25-23, 21-19, in 44 minutes during the Super 750 tourney held in Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

The world number two pair will determine a place in the semi-finals against Taiwanese twins, Lee Fang-Chih-Lee Fang-Jen.

The Lee brothers had earlier survived a rubber-set battle against their teammates, Liu Kuang Heng-Yang Po Han, 21-16, 20-22, 21-12.

In the last eight action today, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will join former 2022 men’s doubles world champion Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik followed by two mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie as well as national top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah. — Bernama