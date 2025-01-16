KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The National Team’s (Harimau Malaya) Head of High Performance and Sports Medicine, Dr Craig Duncan has set out on a mission to make the national squad the fittest team in Asia after being appointed to join the Harimau Malaya revolution project.

Armed with his extensive experience, especially in the medical field, including in several foreign countries, Dr Craig is optimistic that the target can be achieved as a result of the strategy to be used in line with the world-class high-performance framework.

“Basically, the job of the Head of High Performance is to manage matters related to sports science, medical science, fitness, nutrition and also player psychology.

“For me, all these aspects are very important to maximise the performance of each player to help the head coach, Peter Cklamovski,” he said in a post on the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, Dr Craig admitted that he was impressed by the Harimau Malaya revolutionary project initiated by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

He also said the collaboration with his team members, including physiotherapists, fitness coaches and sports science medicine, could bring about more positive aspects in the national team.

Apart from Dr Craig and Cklamovski, the project saw the appointment of former Canadian player, Robert Friend as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Harimau Malaya squad who has extensive experience in football management and administration since retiring as a player in December 2014. — Bernama