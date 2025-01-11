KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail today called on the federal government to assist in securing Malaysian passports for six to seven “heritage” players identified for the national football team ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Speaking on the importance of a strong start for Harimau Malaya’s qualification campaign, Tunku Ismail urged for swift action to ensure the players are eligible to compete in the tournament.

“We have identified six to seven heritage players for Harimau Malaya and hope the government can help expedite the process of obtaining their Malaysian passports,” he said in a statement posted on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

These heritage players, with Malaysian roots, are seen as key additions to the national squad, bringing in valuable experience and skill.

“It’s crucial Harimau Malaya starts the campaign on a good note,” added Tunku Ismail who is also owner of the Johor Darul Ta’zim football club.

The qualifiers will kick off in March, and Malaysia’s first match will be pivotal in their bid to secure a spot in the 2027 Asian Cup.



