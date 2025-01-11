KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — National kegler Natasha Mohamed Roslan said it felt like a dream to end the country’s 53-year wait as she became the first Malaysian woman to win the International Bowling Federation (IBF) World Cup, last night.

The 28-year-old, who defeated Germany’s Birgit Noreiks 217-166 and 226-169 in the women’s singles final at the Top Bowl, Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, was overjoyed that her years of hard work had paid off.

“Honestly, everything just seems surreal to me. To make history by being the first female Malaysian to win the World Cup is pretty overwhelming. I believe there is more in me, I want to win more for my country.

“My process is simple...I know there is always something I can improve on. This mindset keeps me chasing, so I am never complacent, but everything just feels like a dream,” she reacted on her historic triumph.

The World Cup victory is Natasha’s third world-level title after securing two World Championship titles. She previously won the 2023 women’s singles title in Salmiya, Kuwait and the 2017 women’s team event alongside Li Jane, Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman and Datuk Shalin Zulkifli in Las Vegas, United States.

Meanwhile, 2018 world champion Muhammad Rafiq Ismail fell short in the men’s singles final, losing 223-222, 166-216, 193-235 to China’s Du Jian Chao.

Malaysia’s last victory in the World Cup came in the 2012 edition in Poland, when Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malik claimed the title. — Bernama