KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 —The poser surrounding the new men’s doubles head coach has been answered as the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced the appointment of Indonesian doubles legend Herry Iman Pierngadi, effective Feb 1.

BAM acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam said Herry, better known as Herry IP, who replaces Tan Bin Shen, has been offered a four-year contract to lead the men’s doubles coaching squad and guide the national pairs at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

However, Subramaniam stated that it is still too early to set any key performance indicators (KPIs) for the 62-year-old coach, despite his proven track record of producing several world-class pairs from Indonesia.

“Firstly, the coach has to sit and look at all the players under him, understand what are the strengths and weaknesses of each and every player as well as the coaches working under him.

“I think he will need some time, probably 10 days or so. Only then that he can come out with his plan. What are the things that need to be done and changed, we don’t want coach just come in, straight away go into training or do something else,” he told a press conference after the BAM council meeting here, today. — Bernama