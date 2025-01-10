BERLIN, Jan 10 — Borussia Dortmund have extended sporting director Sebastian Kehl’s contract until 2027, the German Bundesliga club announced yesterday.

Kehl played for Dortmund between 2002-2015, winning three league titles while also captaining the side.

“I am delighted to be able to continue working for this great club,” Kehl said in a statement.

“We have great ambitions,” he added.

The extension continues Dortmund’s strategy of hiring former players in leadership roles.

The 44-year-old works alongside Dortmund-born managing director Lars Ricken, who scored the match-winning goal in the 1997 Champions League final.

Kehl had been linked with a departure from the club in 2024 after Ricken, then academy director, was promoted above him.

Current coach Nuri Sahin came through Dortmund’s junior ranks and played 274 games for the club.

Since Kehl took over the role in 2022, Dortmund lost the 2024 Champions League final to Real Madrid and missed out on the 2022-2023 Bundesliga title on goal difference. — AFP