KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei has qualified for the semi-finals of the 2025 Malaysian Open at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here hours after professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie booked their spot.

Third seeded Tang Jie-Ee Wei had no trouble disposing of Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito in their quarterfinal match today, outclassing their rivals to the delight of the home crowd.

Their aggressive play resulted in a 21-11, 21-18 victory over the unseeded Japanese in a mere 36 minutes, a result that Ee Wei attributed to the trust the pair had in each other.

She also expressed delight that two Malaysian pairs made it into the semifinals and hoped that they would be able to make the final an all-Malaysian affair.

The pair will play world number one Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping of China, who beat Taiwanese pair Yang Po-Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang 21-19, 21-14, in their quarterfinal match today.

Tang Jie was realistic about their chances the top seeded Chinese, nothing that they were a strong pair and had the upper hand, having won four out of their six previous encounters.

“But whatever it is, we try to challenge and fight them as much as we can,” he told reporters. — Bernama



