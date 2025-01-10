LONDON, Jan 10 — Struggling English Championship club Luton announced yesterday that manager Rob Edwards had left his job by “mutual agreement”.

Edwards was appointed in Nov 2022 and won promotion to the Premier League in his first season at Kenilworth Road via a penalty shootout victory over Coventry.

The club were relegated in May last year after just one season in the top flight and are currently 20th in the second tier, just two points above the relegation zone.

“The current campaign back in the Championship has clearly not progressed as anticipated, and after holding amicable talks following Monday’s defeat at QPR, the board and Rob have agreed to part with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet said Edwards, 42, had “given us some of our greatest days to celebrate as Hatters”.

He added: “Results this season, especially away from home, have clearly not been acceptable and while we have supported Rob and his team in every possible way, we all felt that action was required to rectify this with 20 league matches still to play.

“It is typical of Rob’s humility that he also recognised this himself and leaves not just as a former manager but as a trusted friend who has left his mark on every player and member of staff.” — AFP