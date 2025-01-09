KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Top national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei crushed Taiwan’s Hung En Tzu-Lu Ming Che 21-8, 21-14 to storm into the quarter-finals of the 2025 Malaysia Open badminton championships at the Axiata Arena here today.

The third-seeded Malaysians hope to check into the last four by getting past Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito tomorrow.

“No one likes to lose and it’s the same with us. It’s just that we don’t want to think about tomorrow’s match yet.

“We just want to rest and undergo the rehabilitation process properly so that we can perform at our best later,” Tang Jie told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ee Wei is bent on giving her best to make sure they can notch a fourth win over Midorikawa-Saito.

The world number five Malaysians’ best-ever achievement at the Malaysia Open came in the 2023 edition when they reached the quarter-finals, where they lost 21-19, 21-9 to Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Earlier, the unseeded Midorikawa-Saito stunned fifth-seeded Indonesians Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-17, 21-17. — Bernama