LONDON, Jan 8 — Liverpool’s current owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have insisted they have no intention of selling the club following claims made by Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, who revealed his son’s interest in purchasing the Merseyside club.

When asked about Elon potentially acquiring Liverpool, Errol responded, “I can’t comment on that, they’ll raise the price,” according to a report published in the Mail Online.

However, when pressed about whether there was interest, he added, “Oh, yes. But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to — so would I.”

The remarks quickly gained attention, sparking widespread speculation and debate.

However, sources close to Liverpool have played down the possibility of a sale, with FSG reportedly uninterested in selling and stating that no approach has been made by the tech billionaire.

In May, Liverpool was valued at £4.3 billion (RM24 billion), making it the fourth most valuable football club globally.

The amount would represent just over 1 per cent of Musk’s total net worth.

Errol explained that his family’s connection to Liverpool might explain Elon’s interest, saying, “His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know.”

Under FSG’s ownership, Liverpool has experienced success, including a return to the top of English football and an expansion of Anfield.

However, some fans have criticised the ownership for not spending enough on new players.

Last year, the club posted a £9 million loss, a relatively small figure compared to some of its major rivals.