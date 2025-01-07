KUALA LUMPUR Jan 7 — Professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani’s hope for a dream Malaysia Open 2025 start were dashed as they crashed out from the first round here, today.

The third seeds endured a surprising defeat to unseeded Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard 15-21, 21-9, 18-21 in 52 minutes during their first-ever meeting against the Danes at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

“We gave our best, but our opponents were simply better,” said Sze Fei during the post-match interview.

Meanwhile, professional mixed doubles duo Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing had their final dance at the Malaysia Open, losing to the Japanese duo Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito.

Kian Meng, who previously announced that he would retire after the All England 2025, lost with Pei Jing against Midorikawa-Saito in straight sets, 20-22,10-21.

Pei Jing said they wanted to give their best in their final Malaysia Open tournament, but unfortunately, some simple mistakes in the second set ruined their hopes.

“We are not satisfied with our performance. Maybe because in the first game we were trying too hard to perform. In the second game, we made too many simple mistakes. We tried to get the momentum back but couldn’t,” she said. — Bernama



