GLASGOW, Jan 6 — Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points with a routine 3-0 win against St Mirren yesterday after Rangers drew 3-3 against Hibernian.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, who suffered a stinging 3-0 defeat by their Old Firm rivals at Ibrox on Thursday, took the lead in the 33rd minute when German winger Nicolas Kuhn swept home.

Two minutes before the break US international Auston Trusty headed in a second for his first Celtic goal since signing from Sheffield United in August.

Kuhn notched his second in the 68th minute for his fifth goal in five games, making it 16 in total for the season.

“It’s a very good afternoon for us,” said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

“The effort of the players, the movement of the players, the quality that they showed in the game was a really, really good level.”

Any notion of a credible title race was far-fetched even after Rangers’ midweek Old Firm win and their hopes were dented further by more dropped points at Easter Road despite Hamza Igamane’s hat-trick.

Rangers were 2-0 up in the 19th minute but Hibs drew level with a double from Martin Boyle, the second of which was a penalty.

Igamane restored the visitors’ lead before Rocky Bushiri popped up with an 83rd-minute equaliser to make it six games in a row unbeaten for David Gray’s side.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement was angered by the penalty awarded against his team.

“I saw a lot of good things from my team, good football, good goals, but also a goal against with the penalty that I don’t understand,” he said.

“It’s a collision between two players or even the attacking player maybe on full speed tries to slow down to get a contact. You can give the foul to both sides. You can never give a penalty for a situation like that. That was a decisive moment. It gave Hibs a lot of energy and belief.”

Aberdeen’s dismal winless run was extended to 10 matches after they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Motherwell.

There were also wins for Hearts, Ross County and Dundee. — AFP