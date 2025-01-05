LONDON, Jan 5 — Leeds missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of English football’s second-tier Championship after Abu Kamara’s dramatic late equaliser for Hull ensured a 3-3 draw yesterday.

Kamara opened the scoring before Ao Tanaka drew Leeds level from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.

Further goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe looked to have given fallen English giants Leeds all three points.

But Joao Pedro gave Hull a lifeline with nine minutes to go, before Kamara was on target again in the 89th minute.

“To drive away with just one point is heartbreaking -- it’s an overwhelming feeling at the moment,” said Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

Second-placed Burnley were left just a point behind Leeds following a 1-0 win away to Lancashire rivals Blackburn, with Zian Flemming’s diving header on the hour mark proving the difference at Ewood Park.

The Clarets’ 17th clean sheet in the league this season enhanced their status as the meanest defence in the division, with Burnley manager Scott Parker saying: “What this team has done defensively this year (season) has been nothing short of sensational.”

With only the top two at the end of the regular season guaranteed a place in the lucrative Premier League, the race for automatic promotion intensified as third-placed Sheffield United also moved to within a point of Leeds with 26 games played after Andre Brooks’ superb curling shot sealed a 2-1 win at Watford.

“It was a pretty special win and quite emotional at the end to see the players do what they’ve done today,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

Elsewhere, substitute Amankwah Forson scored twice in stoppage time to earn Norwich a remarkable 2-1 win over a Coventry side managed by Frank Lampard at Carrow Road.

Cardiff bolstered their bid to beat the drop with a 1-1 draw at promotion contenders Middlesbrough, with both the matches between Swansea and West Brom and Preston and Oxford also finishing with the same scoreline.

Bristol City won 1-0 at home to Derby thanks to Luke McNally’s first-half strike, while mid-table Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Mark Robins started life as Stoke boss with a goalless draw against basement club Plymouth, still managerless after the exit of Wayne Rooney, to leave the Potters four points above the relegation zone. — AFP