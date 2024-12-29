KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) wants competition venues to be centralised around Kuching when Sarawak co-hosts the 2027 SEA Games.

OCM secretary-general Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib said they do not want scattered venues like the recent Malaysia Games (Sukma) held across nine divisions in Sarawak in August.

“Sarawak has requested to host the SEA Games opening ceremony and some sports like diving. However, we want events to be centralised in the same location because it would be challenging for other countries if the venues are too spread out,” he told reporters.

“We will prioritise what Kuching can host. Some sports, like sailing and track cycling, have limited venue options, so we will discuss further once the Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) is established,” he added.

MASOC is expected to be formed by mid-2025 to ensure Malaysia is ready to take over leadership of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) after the SEA Games in Thailand from Dec 9-20 next year.

Mohd Nazifuddin said OCM has also asked national sports associations (NSAs) to submit proposals regarding plans for the SEA Games in Thailand and Malaysia to determine the list of sports and additional events for the biennial games.

“Only then can we decide whether to host those sports or not. Additionally, if the opening ceremony is held in Sarawak, we want the closing ceremony to be in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Apart from Sarawak, Penang has also expressed interest in hosting snooker and billiards, while Johor is keen to host football.

According to the SEAGF Charter and Rules, organisers can include additional sports besides the mandatory ones like aquatics and athletics, provided at least four countries participate.

The final list of sports and events must be communicated to participating nations at least 15 months before the SEA Games begin.

The dates for the 2027 SEA Games have not been determined yet. — Bernama