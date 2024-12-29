KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei are capable of going far in the 2025 Malaysia Open badminton tournament, according to former Olympic silver medallist Goh Liu Ying.

Goh said she based her assessment on the scintillating performance of the duo in reaching the final of the recent World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China.

She said the absence of several top pairs from the Super 1000 tournament, scheduled from Jan 7-12 at the Axiata Arena, means that the world number six pair from Malaysia should easily qualify for the quarter-finals.

“If Tang Jie and Ee Wei play to form, they stand a chance of advancing to the semi-finals or even the final, as some of the top pairings have been split and are not competing,” said Goh, who won the 2016 Rio Olympic silver with Chan Peng Soon.

“However, it won’t be easy to win the season’s opening tournament as there will always be strong challengers. The added pressure of competing on home soil will also be a challenge for them,” she told reporters.

Goh said Tang Jie-Ee Wei possess an advantage in terms of speed and power but need to strengthen their mental resilience and minimise unforced errors.

She believes the pair can iron out these flaws as they gain more experience in high-level tournaments.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei made history as Malaysia’s first representatives to reach the final of the World Tour Finals since its inception in 2018. However, they had to settle for runners-up after losing to the host nation’s pairing, Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong.

The pair’s best result at the Malaysia Open was a quarter-final finish in 2023, while they exited in the second round this year.

The last Malaysian to win the Malaysia Open was Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who secured his record 12th title in 2018. — Bernama



