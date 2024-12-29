KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Burnley FC captain Josh Brownhill has addressed rumours about his nationality, taking to social media to clarify speculation linking him to Malaysia.

The 29-year-old midfielder, a key figure at Burnley since 2020, has clarified that he is exclusively English.

“Just wanted to address the situation of some rumours that have gone around. Unfortunately my only nationality is English and I am not Malaysian as some people may think.

“I’m not quite sure how this has all started but do want to clear it up, but thanks for the support regardless. Thanks,” he posted on his Instagram Story, earlier today.

Brownhill’s comments are in response to a surge of social media speculation, where some fans mistakenly believed he had Malaysian roots, sparking rumours about his eligibility to play for the Harimau Malaya squad.

The former Bristol City FC player also expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support from fans, even amidst the confusion.

A steadfast presence in the heart of The Clarets’ midfield, Brownhill is renowned for his leadership both on and off the pitch.

Earlier, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and a prominent figure in the local football scene, shared an Instagram direct message exchange with Brownhill, urging him to clarify his nationality. — Bernama