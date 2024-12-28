KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Pressure is an inevitable part of badminton, especially when playing on home ground, as in the upcoming Malaysia Open 2025, said national men’s singles coach K. Yogendran.

“No pressure, no fun. The pressure is always there, so I tell the players to enjoy the moment,” he said during a training session, urging his players to embrace it as an integral aspect of the sport.

He emphasised the importance of displaying fighting spirit on the court, saying it matters more than anything else.

Although Yogendran, 42, has not set specific targets for the Malaysia Open, he remains optimistic that the results will follow if his players execute their strategies effectively.

“I’m not aiming for the first round, second round, or anything specific, but if we do things right, the results will follow. My target is for the players to step onto the court and give their best,” he said.

The former national player also hoped that local shuttlers would end the nation’s title drought at the season-opening, scheduled at the Axiata Arena from Jan 7 to 12.

Malaysia’s last champion at the Malaysia Open was badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who clinched the title in 2018.

The Super 1000 tournament offers a total prize purse of US$1.45 million (approximately RM6.48 million).

Meanwhile, Yogendran welcomed the upcoming arrival of Denmark’s Kenneth Jonassen as the new head singles coach, expressing confidence that his leadership would help build a strong squad capable of competing for major titles in the future.

Jonassen, a former international, will officially take up his role on Jan 4 under a four-year contract running until 2028.

The 50-year-old has been instrumental in shaping world number four Viktor Axelsen, guiding him to significant achievements such as the 2017 World Championship title and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medal. — Bernama