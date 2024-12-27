KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club, Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has confirmed that the selection of a new chief executive officer for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is nearly complete.

In an Instagram Story post today, Tunku Ismail said that the candidate for this position must be someone with professional expertise in football to effectively integrate the technical, commercial and interpersonal aspects of the sport.

“He must also have a strong network in the football industry, with close relationships with individuals who can help chart the direction of Harimau Malaya, and have experience playing at the highest level, in addition to being an entrepreneur capable of driving the commercial interests of Harimau Malaya.

“... He should also be able to advise the league on policies that can directly or indirectly improve the national team’s position, as a strong league with more well-managed teams will raise the standard of Malaysian football,” Tunku Ismail said.

Recently, FAM announced the appointment of two key individuals to lead the new organisational structure of the Harimau Malaya squad: Peter Cklamovski as the national head coach and Nafuzi Zain as the national U-23 head coach.

Cklamovski and Nafuzi will officially begin their roles with FAM on Jan 1, 2025.

In addition to these appointments of experienced individuals, FAM also pledged to make changes and reforms to strengthen management, technology and medical aspects, as well as appoint new coaches to support the national players. — Bernama