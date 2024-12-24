ROME, Dec 24 —The Italian football federation yesterday opened an investigation after supporters of second-division club Juve Stabia celebrated a goal scored by Benito Mussolini's great grandson with fascist salutes.

Romano Floriani Mussolini scored his first goal for the Serie B team in their 1-0 win at Cesena, with video footage showing fans shouting “Mussolini” with one arm outstretched.

“The federal prosecutor's office (of the FIGC) will send a report on the incident... to the sports judge of Serie B for a ruling,” the FIGC said.

Floriani Mussolini, who came through Lazio's academy, has played every league game for Juve Stabia this season on loan from the capital club.

His mother Alessandra, a former Italian and European MP, is the granddaughter of Benito Mussolini, the fascist dictator who ruled Italy from 1922 to 1943. — AFP