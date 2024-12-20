KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Former national bowler Allan Lee died of old age in Kuala Lumpur today. He was 83.

News of his death was confirmed by Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) secretary-general Maradona Chok.

A decorated bowler, Allan was widely recognised for his outstanding achievements at both regional and international levels.

His remarkable career included a series of prestigious victories, with notable successes at the SEA Games and the Asian Games, where he played a key role in bringing pride to the nation.

Among his most memorable achievements were securing the trios bronze medal at the 1986 Asian Games in South Korea and five podium finishes in the 1975, 1983, 1985, 1989 and 1993 editions of the SEA Games.

He was also a key figure in the development of young talent, guiding them to reach their full potential through the National Bowling Development Programme in the 1990s.

“His loss is felt profoundly within the Malaysian bowling community and beyond,” Maradona said. — Bernama